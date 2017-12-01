Sonitrol Carolinas Catch Bad Guys
In late August, a Sonitrol Carolinas monitoring station operator received a verified alarm that unauthorized personnel were on the roof attempting to break into Hyatt Coin and Gun in Charlotte, N.C. The alarm came via an array of 3xLOGIC thermal sensors installed at the location. The Sonitrol operator sent the Charlotte police dispatcher actual footage of the incident as it unfolded. In less than one hour after initial alarm, police had at least one suspect in custody and there had been no successful breach of the store’s perimeter.
