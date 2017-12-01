PLAI Gains Momentum With Commercial Implementations

Software House (Johnson Controls) demonstrated its commercial implementation of the Physical Logical Access Interoperability (PLAI) specification at ASIS 2017 in Dallas. Jason Ouellette, product general manager - access control for Johnson Controls, led the demonstration and showed how PACS systems in two different locations in an enterprise environment could easily synchronize identity data.

To support this demo, Johnson Controls developed both a PLAI Adapter and a PLAI Agent. The Johnson Control PLAI Agent will be targeted to be commercially available by the first calendar quarter 2018. This will allow enterprise customers the ability to manage disparate PACS systems and other solutions implementing a PLAI Adapter for personnel, credential, biometric, and other items supported by the profile to be synchronized in a cost-effective, but secure manner with PLAI.

EyeLock and Princeton Identity were involved in the demonstration, showing how iris scan technology can support PLAI in establishing a more robust security environment.

The PSIA will be active in providing support to PACS vendors interested in implementing PLAI adapters and agents. The organization has implementation guides, test tools, and will have a virtual PLAI environment where PACS vendors can test their products. For the security integrator community, there will be a series of customer testimonials focused on key markets where PLAI can effectively support enterprise customers. Initial vertical markets involved will be manufacturing, finance, energy, government and higher education.

“Providing the technical resources for vendors to easily implement PLAI as well as use cases and videos to educate the market will be important to advance the PLAI specification,” said David Bunzel, executive director of the PSIA. “We expect to see the market embrace PLAI with these new developments.” Visit www.psialliance.org for more information.