Johnon Controls Expands Camera Line
Johnson Controls introduced the Illustra Flex 3MP compact mini-dome, a hard-working, outdoor quality day/night camera that can produce HD-quality images in low-light conditions, and is small enough to fit seamlessly into discrete settings. It goes beyond H.264 and H.265 for bandwidth management via its powerful Illustra IntelliZip compression technology that monitors and then adjusts system streaming parameters to match the level of activity in the camera’s field of view. Advanced VideoEdge TrickleStor technology enables edge-based video recording, even in an outage. The camera will automatically detect interruptions between it and the NVR, record the video to its SD card, and seamlessly transfer video to the NVR’s hard drive for uninterrupted viewing once power is restored. The factory-focused Flex 3MP Compact Mini-Dome is powered by PoE. Use of free Illustra Connect software makes configuration a quick and easy process.
Johnson Controls | www.johnsoncontrols.com
