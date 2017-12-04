Digital Watchdog Adds LPR Bullet Camera to the Megapix Family
December 4, 2017
Digital Watchdog announced the upcoming release of its new MEGApix 4 Megapixel License Plate Recognition (LPR) camera (model DWC-MB44iALPR). The new IP LPR camera offers a specialty solution for applications looking to capture license plates on moving vehicles at up to 50 mph. The camera is integrated with DW Spectrum IPVMS to help users get the most from live and recorded video quickly and easily. These MEGApix IP cameras deliver crystal-clear images at 4MP resolution and real-time 30 fps performance. The new 4MP IP LPR camera delivers consistent, reliable plate capture both day and night with a 6-50 mm P-Iris lens and Smart IR up to 60 ft., capturing images from a range of 13 to 100 ft. in moving vehicles at up to 50 mph. All MEGApix cameras are ONVIF conformant.
