Yale Announces Availability of Apple Homekit-Enabled Smart Locks
Yale Locks & Hardware announced that Apple HomeKit support for its Assure Lock family is available. When used with a compatible Assure Lock, the Yale iM1 Network Module allows homeowners to lock and unlock their home using the Apple Home app or Siri on an iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch. With the Yale Secure app, the user is also able to easily check battery status, manage up to 25 PIN codes, see current lock status, customize lock settings, name a lock and add a new lock. Apple HomeKit also provides homeowners with the ability to create “scenes” to generate a sequence of actions based on a certain command or event. In addition to the iM1 Network Module, Yale offers Z-Wave Plus and Zigbee modules that can be inserted into push button, touchscreen and key-free deadbolts. Once inserted, it can be enrolled into a home alarm or automation system with the push of a button.
