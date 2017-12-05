STI's Enclosures Stop the Cold
STI’s Heated Polycarbonate Enclosures maintain a temperature above freezing, allowing a wide range of sensitive units to be installed outdoors, in freezers, in unheated warehouses or in storage units. The enclosures are engineered with a radiant heat plate which prevents LCD displays from becoming sluggish or freezing. Designed to operate on 12, 16.5 or 24 volts, the cover includes three thermostats: a control thermostat, over temperature safety thermostat, and a low temperature warning. For convenience, two styles are available: one with an exterior key lock and the second with a thumb lock. Both models are available with either an enclosed deep back box or an enclosed shallow back box. Additional sizes and back boxes are available either with or without heat.
STI | www.sti-usa.com
