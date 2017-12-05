SentryNet Announces SentryCon 2018

SentryNet will hold its 23rd annual dealer conference, SentryCon 2018, April 23-26 at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi, Miss.

In describing SentryCon 2018, the company said, “Security installers face unprecedented challenges. In the face of disruptive technologies and shifting powers to the consumer, changing how you do business is essential to staying in the game. But change is hard, requiring adjustments not only in the direction of sales and marketing efforts, but also in mindsets, functions, culture and technology. Meanwhile, the lights must stay on and the show must go on. This year we will explore the challenges you are facing. Understand how they are impacting business, as well as shaping solutions, and changing the marketplace.”

SentryNet announced several activities and events that will take place in conjunction with the show, including:

a baseball game sponsored by Hikvision – April 23;

classes and tradeshow – April 24 & 25;

evening social event – April 24;

fun excursions – April 23 & 26; and

2018 Dealer Advisory Board – April 23.

For more, visit www.sentrynet.us.