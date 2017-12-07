Connect ONE Includes Cyber Security Safeguards
Hacking, data theft and security system compromise are in the news daily. And as the internet of Things (loT) continues to introduce more network-connected sensors and devices, security dealers need to offer customers cyber-hardened products. The Connect ONE Web-hosted service from Connected Technologies LLC is purpose-built with safeguards that make it extremely difficult for unauthorized persons to use bots and other malicious tools to access systems.
The Connect ONE interface allows for a limited amount of login attempts, with bolstered safeguards. Three log-in fields, not two, are required: user name, password and customer number, making hacking more difficult. After the first three unsuccessful attempts the CAPTCHA prompt appears — a human verification response test. After additional failed attempts, the Connect ONE interface log-in shuts down and as an additional safeguard the incoming IP address is locked out for a period of time.
