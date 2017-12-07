Technology Solutions & Skills

Connect ONE Includes Cyber Security Safeguards

December 7, 2017
Hacking, data theft and security system compromise are in the news daily. And as the internet of Things (loT) continues to introduce more network-connected sensors and devices, security dealers need to offer customers cyber-hardened products. The Connect ONE Web-hosted service from Connected Technologies LLC is purpose-built with safeguards that make it extremely difficult for unauthorized persons to use bots and other malicious tools to access systems.

The Connect ONE interface allows for a limited amount of login attempts, with bolstered safeguards. Three log-in fields, not two, are required: user name, password and customer number, making hacking more difficult. After the first three unsuccessful attempts the CAPTCHA prompt appears — a human verification response test.  After additional failed attempts, the Connect ONE interface log-in shuts down and as an additional safeguard the incoming IP address is locked out for a period of time.

Visit www.simplifywithconnectone.com for more information.

