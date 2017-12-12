Genetec Announces New Version of Security Center

Genetec Inc. announced a new version of Security Center, an open-architecture platform that unifies video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Security Center 5.7 allows users to make insight-driven decisions based on security and analytics data. This latest version also adds privacy protection for individuals, efficiently distributes HID mobile access control credentials, and ensures business continuity with native access control failover. Security Center 5.7 is available now through the global network of Genetec certified channel partners.

Cyber resilience is about securing communications, authenticating users, and protecting businesses from employees unwittingly allowing vulnerable network-connected devices to threaten the business. To improve overall cyber security, Security Center now automatically identifies whether connected edge devices are running the most recent and secure device firmware. Once notified of known vulnerabilities and given firmware recommendations, administrators can take immediate action and eliminate known security gaps.

The Security Center Synergis access control system also now comes with built-in failover, so customers can take advantage of continuous monitoring of devices and events. This safeguards critical information and ensures business continuity, even when servers fail. The new HID Mobile Access Portal API integration allows organizations to efficiently deploy mobile credentials to their employees, contractors, and visitors. These credential holders receive an email to download the HID Mobile Access Portal application on their devices, which enables access via Bluetooth or NFC wireless technology.

To meet the demands of an increasingly mobile workforce, organizations need to equip their internal security organization and other staff members with solutions that enable them to address both day-to-day and emergency situations from any location. The Security Center Web Client allows customers to manage real-time alarms and threat levels, both of which are critical time-sensitive activities. With web-based threat management, users can address any situation in progress, instantly activating a threat level to modify the behavior of their security platform in response. From locking down a facility to restricting access, or triggering emergency video recording, Genetec Web-based threat management removes the limitations of location. Managing threat levels on the move is also available through a new, dedicated threat level mobile application.

Visit: https://www.genetec.com/solutions/all-products/security-center/security-center-57 for more information.