Infusion Direct Marketing to Launch New Media Business

At the beginning of 2018 Infusion Direct Marketing, a public relations firm specializing in the security industry, will launch its new business Fusion Media Marketing Inc., which will be focused on buying media for clients.

Over the past 10 years, Infusion Direct has serviced a wide variety of clients ranging from high profile security manufacturers to system integrators. Infusion Direct creates content for clients, including press releases, byline articles, case studies and white papers. In addition, the company offers media planning & outreach, and delivers the best possible media rates and programs to its clients.

As of January 1, Infusion Direct will continue to handle public relations services; while all media buying functions will be handled under the new business unit, Fusion Media Marketing. “We were looking to separate our services under two different umbrellas to keep things streamlined for our clients,” said Monique Merhige, Infusion Direct & Fusion Media’s president. “In the new year, Fusion Media will be focused on media buying and getting the best possible rates for our clients. We look forward to offering additional marketing services in the future and continue to use our industry expertise to grow both on a regional and national level.”

For information about Infusion Direct, please visit www.infusiondirect.com or call 631-846-1558.

