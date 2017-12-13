Per Mar Security Services Receives Honeywell Community Service Award

Per Mar Security Services, a provider of total security solutions for residential and commercial clients based in Davenport, Iowa, was a recipient of the 2017 Honeywell Community Service Award.

This award recognizes authorized Honeywell Dealers who are committed to community service and supporting their local communities. Per Mar, ranked No. 26 on the SDM 100, received the award for its efforts in supporting Hand-in-Hand, a non-profit organization whose primary propose is to provide life skills, social development, child care and enjoyable memories for special needs children and young adults. Per Mar has been a long-time supporter of Hand-in-Hand and a sponsor of its largest fundraiser, the Hand-in-Hand Chili Cook-Off.

Per Mar employees, led by team leaders Ronda Meyer, Susan Richards and Lori Ryden, raised money for the cook-off by hosting pot lucks, bingo, taco bars, employee jeans days, bake sales and raffles. The Per Mar Charity Fund matched the money raised dollar for dollar. In addition to the money raised, Per Mar employees donated their time to make gallons of chili and volunteer at the Chili Cook-Off event. At the annual cook-off this year, Per Mar took first place for People’s Choice for Best Individual Chili and first place for the Spirit Award, which is given to the team who raises the most money.

Ronda Meyer, vice president and controller at Per Mar, serves on the Hand-in-Hand board. Meyer said, “This award means so much to us. Hand-in-Hand is an organization that provides programming and respite care for children with disabilities. This organization is near and dear to my heart as I grew up with a sister and niece who have special needs so I have first-hand knowledge of how important organizations like this are to both the child and their family. I am immensely proud that Per Mar and our employees support this organization. It is definitely a great feeling watching your co-workers come together to do something amazing for the community!”

