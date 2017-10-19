Technology Install Partners Acquires Security Designs Inc.

Technology Install Partners, a provider of video surveillance, access control, fire/security alarms, nurse call, fiber and structured cabling, has announced the acquisition of Security Designs Inc., a 30-year-old provider of commercial access control and security systems, based in Livonia, Mich.

Technology Install Partners has more than 500 clients throughout Ohio and Michigan, serving a variety of industries, including healthcare, senior living, industrial, schools, manufacturing and non-profits. Starting with a team of four in 2008, the company currently employs 26 full-time staff and will be adding 10 new employees with the acquisition of Security Designs. “Leveraging our combined customer base will enable us to quickly add new staff in both Ohio and Michigan by the end of the year,” said Ryan Temple, president of Technology Install Partners.

With its continued growth, Technology Install Partners is able to provide a complete low voltage/life safety/security package to its customers.

Technology Install Partners is currently in conversations to acquire companies in Indianapolis and Albuquerque in the near future.

