ESX 2018 Registration Now Available

The Electronic Security Expo (ESX) opened registration for its 2018 event, being held June 19-22 in Nashville, Tenn. ESX is the premier gathering place for professionals who are passionate about the business of electronic security and life safety, the organization described. To open the event to even more industry professionals, ESX is launching registration with budgeting season in mind.

ESX prioritizes peer-driven networking and training, offering extensive hands-on learning from experts and business thought leaders.

Big enough to offer diverse product sets and intimate enough to allow for concrete business conversations to be had, ESX delivers an expo featuring the latest in products and services, comprising this $350 billion plus market.

George De Marco, ESX chairman, said, “Launching registration early allows business owners and management to plan for ESX, while in budgeting mode. I urge you to think hard about professional development programming for you and your team — I’m confident there’s no other event that can deliver the same impact to your business.”

The event’s discounted pricing structure offers registrations for the full-access ESX Premium Pass at $199.

Educational programming will address such topics as: building sales teams, increasing leads, driving profits with doorbells, cameras and door locks, tracking top KPI’s, customer care programs, creation cost analyses, organic vs. acquisition growth, disruptive technologies, cyberattacks, attracting and retaining operators, and more.

