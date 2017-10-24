Vector Security’s Amy Simpson Appointed to Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association Alarm Management Committee

Vector Security’s Amy Simpson, district vice president for the company’s North District, is one of several representatives appointed to the newly-formed Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association (PCPA) Alarm Management Committee.

The goal of the committee is to reduce false alarm dispatches by researching alarm management issues and making recommendations to PCPA’s executive board and general membership for adoption of effective strategies for local agencies.

Establishment of the new committee was facilitated by the Security Industry Alarm Coalition (SIAC) working with the PCPA, and the Pennsylvania Electronic Security Association.

The committee includes three Pennsylvania police chiefs, a representative from SIAC, and three alarm industry representatives, including Simpson.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the alarm industry to collaborate with Pennsylvania’s police chiefs,” Simpson said.

One top priority for the group will be to urge alarm companies to implement electronic call verification (ECV) procedures to be used by monitoring centers prior to requesting law enforcement dispatch on all intrusion signals from customer alarms.

Two key projects of focus are an Enhanced Call Confirmation (ECC) procedure and developing a Model Alarm Ordinance. Both are keys to managing alarm systems effectively.

Simpson, who has 33 years of experience in the security industry, is district vice president for Vector Security’s North District, which includes six offices throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.