Princeton Identity’s Access Device Features Multi-Model and Multifactor Capabilities
The IOM Access200 by Princeton Identity provides an access control platform for businesses leveraging the accuracy of biometric authentication to improve security, performance, and service while reducing risk and fraud. This device effortlessly processes identification with a quick glance at any point of entrance where secure access is needed. The Access200 features multimodal (face and iris) and multifactor capabilities (PIN and card) utilizing PI’s patented Iris on the Move technology, and provides flexibility for various access control applications.
Princeton Identity | www.princetonidentity.com
