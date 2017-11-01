More Than 26 Million U.S. Broadband Households Will Have Professionally Monitored Security by 2021
Tom Kerber, director of IoT strategy, Parks Associates, spoke at the TMA 2017 Annual Meeting, October 11 in Scottsdale, Ariz. Kerber examined key trends in the residential home security market and how smart safety and security products impact the competitive landscape.
Parks Associates recently released the consumer research Smart Home Devices: User Experience, which shows that security is the strongest driver for smart home adoption. Among U.S. smart home device owners, 37 percent made this purchase to keep their homes safe, while 29 percent wanted to monitor their homes while away.
