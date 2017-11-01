SIA Promotes School Security
About 50 million students attend 100,000 public schools in the United States, and the Security Industry Association is dedicated to working to enhance the safety and security of those facilities. SIA cofounded the Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS), worked with lawmakers to support the Congressional School Safety Caucus, and advocates for legislative and regulatory measures that will help to provide students with a safe environment in which to learn. Visit http://bit.ly/2yeH9br to watch this video describing school security organizations SIA supports and to see a list of K-12 school security recommendations.
