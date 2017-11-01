Honeywell to Introduce DIY Security System

Honeywell is introducing the Honeywell Smart Home Security System, a self-installed, all-in-one security solution. This self-monitored system features Amazon Alexa, and can be upgraded and customized with accessories to fit your specific needs for the comfort and security of your home, Honeywell described.

The heart of the Honeywell Smart Home Security System is a camera base station with an integrated 1080p HD camera and 145-deg. viewing that will incorporate facial recognition with push notifications. The camera base station is completely integrated with the Alexa Voice Service, a high-quality speaker and microphone. Easy to install out of the box, the system can be controlled through an app, your voice, and other optional devices.

“More than 150 million homeowners already trust Honeywell with their safety, comfort and security,” said Michael Flink, president, Honeywell Security and Fire. “Right out of the box and enabled by Amazon Alexa, our system allows customers to keep an eye on what’s happening in and around their homes. As is the case with all of Honeywell’s Connected Home offerings, the system can be enabled by location-based geofencing, which means it knows when you are at home or away.”

The Honeywell Smart Home Security System features indoor and outdoor sensors and motion viewers that can alert users if doors or windows are opened, and can even keep an eye on a napping baby in another room. The camera base station and additional devices can be adjusted using a schedule, location-based geofencing, or customizable event and scene triggers.

Audio and video self-monitoring is available directly through the app, and the Smart Home Security System also can send alerts inside the home with customizable lighting, sirens and video notifications through the app. In addition to being able to turn video recording off in the app, the camera base station includes a manual privacy shutter to ensure privacy. The system will come with 24 hours of back-up cloud storage, which will be expanded to three days later this year.

The system has a robust roadmap of features available in 2018, Honeywell said, including facial recognition updates and audio analytics updates that will enable the system to know the difference between an alert from smoke or carbon monoxide (CO) alarms, dog barking or other loud noises.

Honeywell’s Smart Home Security System will launch through Indiegogo’s Enterprise Crowdfunding service, allowing Honeywell to engage directly with backers, garner interest and provide real-time updates on how the system can continue to expand to meet people’s needs.

Exclusive pre-order offers for the system will be available for a discounted price to backers on Indiegogo through December 16. Following the exclusive Indiegogo pre-order campaign, the system will become more widely available early next year with bundled pricing starting at $499 MSRP. Indiegogo backers will receive a discounted price for this bundle, which will include the camera base station, window and door access sensors, and a key fob as another option to control the system.

In addition to its new self-monitored security offering, Honeywell will continue to offer professionally installed and monitored security systems available through its global network of professional security dealers, the company reported.

