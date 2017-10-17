Trends & Industry IssuesSDM NewswireInsider News & BusinessProduct Manufacturing/Distribution

Honeywell to Introduce DIY Home Security System

October 17, 2017
Honeywell, which has offered thermostats, security cameras and a professionally monitored security system, has sent out an email to its existing customers teasing an upcoming DIY home security system, according to a CNET article.

The product is slated for a Nov. 1 release and it will reportedly debut in partnership with crowdfunding site Indiegogo, according to CNET.
 

