IdentiSys Acquires 2 Identification/Card Solutions Dealers

IdentiSys Inc., a sales and service integrator of identification, card issuance, emergency response, access control and video security systems, acquired full-service identification and card-based solutions dealers Automated Card Systems (ACS) and Access Credential Systems (ACS East).

Since 1999, ACS has been providing clients with photo identification, security authentication and credential management solutions along with first class on-site and remote services, IdentiSys described. ACS East has been in business for more than eight years offering the same products, solutions and services as ACS. Both companies work closely with customers across all markets including corporate, education, government, casinos, healthcare, construction and more. ACS and ACS East currently have customers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia, New Jersey and Delaware. ACS and ACS East employees will transition to IdentiSys.

“IdentiSys is always looking at expanding our local sales and service coverage throughout the U.S.,” said Michael R. Shields II, president and CEO of IdentiSys. “The opportunity to add the ACS and ACS East customers and staff to our base works well with our strategy of continuous growth and expansion of the areas we cover. The purchase of ACS and ACSE are our 13th and 14th dealer acquisitions, and we are extremely proud to have local sales and service covering the majority of the United States.”

