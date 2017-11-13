Kwikset Smart Lock Solutions Work With Amazon Key

Kwikset, part of the Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., has teamed up with Amazon to offer renters and homeowners two smart lock solutions to choose from when purchasing an Amazon Key In-Home Kit. Amazon Key is a new service from Amazon that allows Prime members in 37 cities and surrounding areas across the U.S. to receive in-home delivery and grant secure home access for guests using the Amazon Cloud Cam and a compatible smart lock.

Kwikset Convert, a smart lock conversion kit, and Kwikset SmartCode 914, a touchpad smart lock, and are two options that customers can choose from when purchasing an Amazon Key In-Home Kit.

“Kwikset offers both smart locks and smart lock conversion kits as part of the Amazon Key In-Home Kit and we’re excited for Prime members to experience the benefits of a Kwikset smart lock solution as part of the new service,” said Keith Brandon, Kwikset vice president of residential access solutions, Spectrum Brands Inc. - Hardware and Home Improvement Division.

Visit www.amazon.com/key or Kwikset.com for more information.