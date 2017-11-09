Vicon Delivers Campus-Wide Surveillance to Indiana’s MHP Medical Center

Vicon Industries, Inc. announced the completed installation of an end-to-end Vicon surveillance solution for Shelbyville, Ind.’s new Major Health Partners (MHP) medical complex and surrounding campus. The enterprise solution combines video management capabilities for cameras throughout the main hospital, oncology center, orthopedic center and administrative data services building.

Indianapolis-based systems integrator Open Control Systems (OCS) worked with hospital administrators to install Valerus VMS software, several NVRs with high storage capacity and close to 200 indoor and outdoor Vicon IP cameras. The Valerus solution is completely browser-based, providing credentialed MHP staff with the flexibility to use Web-enabled devices of their choice, including desktops, laptops, tablets and phones, for all system monitoring and administrative functions. Placement of cameras was carefully considered to balance the needs for patient privacy with necessary security coverage of all critical areas, including lobbies, waiting areas, certain corridors, the pharmacy, all drug cabinets, walkways, parking lots and surrounding grounds.

Jeff Williams, MHP’s vice president of facility operations, said, “The centralized management, remote access and customizable user interface helps our team use the system to its maximum potential and function more efficiently.” Jeff Birchler, senior estimator at Open Control Systems, added, “Valerus licensing was less expensive than all the other VMS systems we looked at, and it does everything the hospital needs.”