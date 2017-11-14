Reed Exhibitions Launches Unmanned Security & Safety Expo in New York

Event organizer Reed Exhibitions will launch the Unmanned Security & Safety Expo 2018 on November 14 & 15 in New York City. The all-new event is focused on drones & robotics for commercial and government security and safety use-cases and drone detection/anti-drone solutions. The launch is an expansion of the success of the Unmanned Security segment at Reed Exhibitions’ flagship ISC West this past April in Las Vegas. Unmanned Security & Safety Expo New York will be co-located with ISC East 2018 at the Javits Center.

In June of 2016, the FAA updated Part 107 of its guidelines which governs the commercial use of UAVs/drones. The updates removed many of the previous barriers that limited UAV use in commercial applications. Since these changes took effect, the adoption of drones in the security industry has accelerated, with the product category doubling in size each year at ISC East & ISC West, creating the need for a stand-alone event. In response to the FAA’s changes, PwC valued the emerging global market for drones in the security industry at over $10 billion.

The launch of Unmanned Security & Safety Expo directly addresses this need in the marketplace. In fact, 67 percent of ISC’s traditional audience is interested in evaluating unmanned technology products, and 75 percent of attendees are interested in learning more about ongoing FAA adaptions to UAV regulations and policies, the organization described. The event will also include a full schedule of education sessions and product demos conveniently located on the exhibit floor.

“We’re excited to launch this cutting-edge event co-located with ISC East in New York in 2018,” said ISC Group Vice President Will Wise. “Reed Exhibitions’ security portfolio strives to provide the industry with the latest products, technologies and education in security and safety. Unmanned Security & Safety Expo directly embraces an essential need in the industry for addressing the in-depth issues and opportunities of security and safety for UAVs and UGVs. In line with this launch and continued rapid expansion of unmanned security and safety coverage across our portfolio of events, we’re enthusiastic to also announce a collaboration with the Commercial Drone Alliance.”

“Our Commercial Drone Alliance has been heavily focused on security concerns and the growth of the drone security market, and we’re thrilled to support the Unmanned Security & Safety Expo at ISC West & ISC East in 2018,” said Gretchen West, co-executive director, Silicon Valley - Commercial Drone Alliance. “As the commercial drone industry continues to grow, drone security issues have become a priority for both the federal government and our industry, with policy debates escalating around remote identification, drone integration and more.”

Attendees of the inaugural Unmanned Security & Safety Expo in New York will also have full access to the International Security Conference (ISC) East 2018, which takes place on the same dates, also at the Javits Center. ISC East has a built-in audience of 4,500 security professionals, all of whom will also have access to Unmanned Security & Safety Expo. Both events are also supported by the Security Industry Association (SIA).

For more information on Unmanned Security & Safety Expo please visit http://www.unmannedsecurityexpo.com/