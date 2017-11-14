IPVideo to Showcase Mobile Command Vehicle at ISC East

IPVideo Corporation, a manufacturer of IP-based video surveillance and command center solutions, is showcasing its mobile command vehicle and actively demonstrating its C3fusion IoT Management and command center platform at booth No. 729 at ISC East.

Show attendees can see live product demonstrations in a state-of-the-art command center inside IPVideo’s Mobile Command Vehicle. Demonstrations will also be conducted outside the vehicle that will show full integrations with C3fusion, a command and control platform that integrates disparate systems and sensors into one common operating picture. With geo-calibrated mapping, operators can have direct access to the security sensors and devices in closest proximity to a triggered security event. In addition, a rules-based workflow gives step by step instructions to the operator including emergency response, and active communication protocols.

“We are excited to bring security technology together in our own backyard at the upcoming ISC East trade show in NYC and educate attendees on security & mobile IoT management,” said David Antar, president at IPVideo Corporation. “We look forward to meeting with fellow New Yorkers to help improve security preparedness and assist our local law enforcement and security professionals. It’s all about the right communication and technology working together in a mobile setting.”

For further information on IPVideo Corporation, visit www.ipvideocorp.com or call 866-797-1300.