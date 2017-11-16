Hikvision Showcases Latest Surveillance Technologies at ISC East
Hikvision invites attendees to visit at booth No. 225, where the latest in Hikvision surveillance technology will be showcased, including products from the Smart Pro, Value Plus H.265+, Thermal, Specialty Cameras and TurboHD lines. Hikvision representatives will be on hand to meet and speak with booth visitors throughout the expo.
The ISC East Featured Product Showcase in Booth No. 269, will include the Hikvision’s DS-2TD4035D-25 Bi-Spectrum PTZ Camera System.
Hikvision | www.Hikvisionusa.com
