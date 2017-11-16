NextGen Security and SpotterRF Announce Strategic Partnership

NextGen Security announced partnership with SpotterRF, a provider of compact surveillance radar (CSR). The alliance is geared to better serve Energy and Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) customers. The companies have already collaborated to enhance electrical substation infrastructure perimeter security using SpotterRF radar.

“SpotterRF has been on my radar for several years, no pun intended. We have seen a lot of activity in the NERC CIP arena and their solution is a great fit for that aspect of our business,” said Ryan Loughin, president and co-founder of NextGen Security. “We carry SAFETY Act designation for our entire line of services in perimeter protection and having a solution like SpotterRF will allow us to further maintain and deliver on that classification granted to us by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).”

SpotterRF is exhibiting at ISC East booth #259.