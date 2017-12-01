Middle Atlantic Redesigns Website
Middle Atlantic Products deployed a new design to the company’s website. The latest evolution of the website adds visually rich functionality and navigation options that make it more responsive and allow customers to quickly find information on their buying journey to build great systems, the company described. This redesign makes the site fully responsive, providing users with convenient access to all the features and capabilities, whether they are working from a PC or mobile device. New navigation options also help customers quickly find the solutions and information they’re looking for, as well as help new users get started.
Check it out at www.middleatlantic.com.
