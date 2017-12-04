CANDI Collaborates with Google Cloud to Simplify Smart Building Devices

CANDI announced its collaboration with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and the launch of a new solution that simplifies the connection of smart building devices and data to apps. Through the integration of Google Pub/Sub and CANDI’s PowerTools, IoT developers and service providers can more easily connect to edge data, link directly into Google’s Cloud Platform toolset, and drive business value across the IoT ecosystem. The solution is designed with out-of-the-box support for smart buildings, which includes reference designs and sensor kits for energy, HVAC, and equipment management using Intel BMP gateways.

By normalizing edge data across different devices and protocols, and delivering that data through Google Pub/Sub’s central access point, the CANDI-Google solution significantly reduces the cost and workload for third-party software and services to compete in the IoT marketplace. Now, companies that specialize in business intelligence, analytics, operations, and systems management can deploy scalable products faster without having to tackle the difficult challenges of device-level communications or edge-to-cloud connectivity, which is managed by CANDI software.

“We’re accelerating IoT market growth through our collaboration with Google Cloud by simplifying complex connections to devices and data,” said Steve Raschke, CEO of CANDI. “Google Cloud Platform gives our customers a more secure, centralized channel for effortless access to their data, a pre-integrated suite of world-class analytics tools, and the solid foundation of Google’s global infrastructure.”

Available to developers and systems integrators, the solution is initially targeted at smart buildings where data from equipment and sensors can improve operating efficiency. Legacy equipment and next-generation devices using BACnet, ZigBee, Modbus, IP/Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, powerline, and other protocols are supported. End-to-end reference designs include sensor kits based on use cases such as energy monitoring, submetering, BMS and HVAC equipment monitoring, and thermostat and lighting control.

At the edge, CANDI-powered gateways — by Advantech, Logic Supply, Systech and others — use PowerTools software to manage devices and normalize data. The gateways link to Google Cloud Platform, where Google Pub/Sub acts as the central access point for any IoT app or service to authenticate and connect to the devices and data. Google Cloud and software partners such as Leverege and Altair provide analytics, data visualization, and business intelligence software.

Visit www.candicontrols.com for more information.