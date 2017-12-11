ESCC Provides Integrated Security and Communications Systems at Zaha Hadid’s

As an ultimate expression of art-meets-architecture along the recently redeveloped High Line in New York City, the world-renowned Zaha Hadid designed condominium building at 520 West 28th Street is welcoming its first occupants with a fully integrated security and communications network exclusively designed and installed by ESCC.

Demanding sophisticated technology to keep the building secure and online 24/7, ESCC provided the iconic residency with a scalable, top-to-bottom, vertically integrated network that can run with minimal in-house oversight. With ESCC’s design, installation and integration services, new residents in the 39-unit condominium building can expect to not only be surrounded by ultra-modern architecture but also by a fully integrated network exclusively tailored for the demands of ultra-luxury living.

Robert Horowitz, president of ESCC, said, “520 West 28th Street presented new challenges for ESCC that pushed our design and installation teams to the forefront of systems integration. Specifically, we were tasked to not only meet today’s challenges but also to anticipate future demands by providing solutions that are years ahead of the current technology curve.”

Acting as both an integrated systems designer as well as a hardware installation firm for the condominium building, ESCC designed, installed and integrated the development’s entire security and communications network. Included in this integration were essential components such as access control systems, IP-based CCTV, back-of-house communications systems, wireless entry locks, elevator access control, as well as an integrated intercom system.

Because of the wide range of ESCC-designed and installed networks, ESCC emphasized systems integration as a critical component of the project. This, in turn, helped to ensure that the installed systems worked together as a single, seamlessly integrated entity. For the residents and guests of 520 West 28th Street, this will not only improve the security and communications of the building but also give them the peace-of-mind that comes with knowing that their building is secured with a modern, well-designed and fully integrated network.

“We are proud that ESCC was able to meet the challenges of such an incredibly iconic and architecturally important living environment,” Horowitz said. “We believe that this shows our commitment to meeting and exceeding the demands of some of the most complex projects in New York City and across the nation today.”