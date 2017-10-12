Michigan Township Mandates Certain Businesses Install Video Surveillance

Clinton Township, Michigan’s most populated township, enacted a local ordinance requiring businesses such as banks, liquor stores, firearm dealers and coin dealers to install video surveillance systems, according to an article in the Macomb Daily.

The township board approved the ordinance in March of 2017 and gave local businesses six months to comply, making the ordinance, which requires businesses to have surveillance coverage of the entrances, exits, cash registers and parking areas, effective as of October 1.

The township reported a number of crimes have been solved because of the cameras and reported it has found video footage to be a very effective tool as evidence in criminal trials, reporting that video footage played an integral role in solving two of the township’s most well-known homicides since 2014, according to the article.

