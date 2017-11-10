Vector Security Awards Bradfordville Volunteer Fire & Rescue $5,000

Vector Security announces the winner of its Fire Safety contest with the $5,000 award going to Bradfordville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department based in North Leon County, Tallahassee, Fla. Serving North Leon County, the Bradfordville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department has a dedicated team of volunteers who are fire and EMS professionals that assist residents in vehicle crashes, fires, medical and other emergencies.

To celebrate fire safety awareness during the month of October, Vector Security launched a social media contest to award $5,000 to one fire department.

“This year, we wanted to do something extra to recognize the men and women who support our local communities. These heroes command our utmost respect,” said Art Miller, vice president, marketing for Vector Security. “We were impressed with the numerous entries and the creativity of everyone who took the time to enter. Congratulations to Bradfordville’s ‘creative heroes’ who staged the winning photo. We are very proud to award this year’s prize to your Department.”

Miller, along with representatives from Vector Security district and branch locations will officially present the $5,000 check to Chief Sean Ruane on November 17.

