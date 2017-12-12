NMC to Monitor Nest

National Monitoring Center (NMC), a provider of alarm monitoring, announced the integration of professional monitoring for Nest Secure into their monitoring capabilities.



NMC is an early adopter and one of the first to the gate to monitor Nest Secure, the company described in a press release. This offering is designed to allows dealers to expand their market and benefit from the growing DIY home security and home automation markets by offering professional monitoring in this vertical.



“Today, DIY home security systems offer features that go beyond protection, encompassing conveniences like energy management and environmental monitoring and more,” said Woodie Andrawos, president of NMC. “Many of these users prefer professional monitoring. Now, our dealers can serve those customers.”

Nest’s security solution includes security alarms, motion sensors, video doorbells, indoor and outdoor cameras and more. NMC will provide video monitoring through I-View Now video clips as well as professionally monitor all other alarms and sensors.



“Our partnership with Google’s Nest Secure is a tremendous achievement for our organization and reaffirms our strong commitment to our dealers and their customers,” explained Michael Schubert, CEO of NMC.

For information visit nmccentral.com.